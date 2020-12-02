Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Controlled Substance Analogue Enforcement Act: United States v. Requena

Second Circuit – Controlled Substance Analogue Enforcement Act: United States v. Requena

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Controlled Substance Analogue Enforcement Act Vagueness – Jury instructions – Controlled substance analogue United States v. Requena 18-1906(L) Judges Livingston, Kearse, and Walker Background: The defendants were convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance analogue. Because the synthetic marijuana they sold ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo