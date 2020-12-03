Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Griffin

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Griffin

December 3, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Unduly harsh – Modification in the interest of justice – Factors People v. Griffin KA 19-00791 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment revoking the sentence of probation previously imposed upon her conviction of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and sentencing ...

