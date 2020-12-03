Don't Miss
Contempt conviction reduced

Required element missing from prosecutor’s case

By: Bennett Loudon December 3, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reduced a contempt conviction in Livingston County Court. In July 2014, defendant Brian T. Barrett was convicted in a bench trial before Livingston County Court Judge Robert B. Wiggins of two counts of first-degree criminal contempt in the first degree, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault. In a decision released Nov. 20, ...

