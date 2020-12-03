Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices order review of California virus rules for churches

Justices order review of California virus rules for churches

By: The Associated Press December 3, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a lower federal court to reexamine California restrictions on indoor religious services in areas hard hit by the coronavirus in light of the justices'  recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York. The high court's unsigned order, with no noted dissent, leaves the California ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo