NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge represented by law firm: Opinion 20-135

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge represented by law firm Former associate – Public defender Opinion 20-135 Background: The inquiring judge is currently represented by a law firm in a personal legal matter. A junior associate of that firm recently left the firm to become an assistant public defender and is now assigned to the judge’s ...

