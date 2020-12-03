Don't Miss
Search persists for parents of 628 kids separated at border

By: The Associated Press ELLIOT SPAGAT December 3, 2020 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A court-appointed committee has yet to find the parents of 628 children separated at the border early in the Trump administration, according to a court filing Wednesday that also said the government last week provided additional phone numbers to aid the long-running search. Parents of 333 children are believed to be in ...

