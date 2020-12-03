Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press SCOTT BAUER December 3, 2020 0

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, saying the case must first wind its way through lower courts. The legal defeat was the latest in a string of losses for Trump's post-election lawsuits. Judges ...

