Don't Miss
Home / News / Dangerously viral: How Trump, supporters spread false claims

Dangerously viral: How Trump, supporters spread false claims

By: The Associated Press AMANDA SEITZ and DAVID KLEPPER December 4, 2020 0

The cellphone video shot in the dark by a woman in a parked car appeared to show something ominous: a man closing the doors of a white van and then rolling a wagon with a large box into a Detroit election center. Within hours, the 90-second clip was being shared on news sites and conservative YouTube ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo