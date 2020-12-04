Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Nov. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 23, 2020 95 14420 BRENNAN, BEVERLY to HALL, LINDA A et ano Property Address: 54-56 BEV LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12427 Page: 0148 Tax Account: 068.02-1-17.123 Full Sale Price: $22,000.00 DNISTRAN, DAVID et ano to BOWER HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12427 Page: 0154 Tax Account: 03904-1-13.131 Full Sale Price: ...

