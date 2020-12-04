Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 16, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 16, 2020

December 4, 2020

Judgments Recorded October 16, 2020 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT WILLIAMS, ERIC D JR 141 LEDGEWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: WRIGHT, JAMEL L Amount: $200.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DEITSCH, ELIE et al 736 BRYANT STREET, WOODMERE NY 11598 Favor: S&T BANK Attorney: MCANDREW, JOHN KEVIN Amount: $681,253.98 FALLETI, FRANK P. et ano 504 ELLICOT STREET, BATAVIA NY 14020 Favor: FALLETI, ANTHONY J. et ano Attorney: JARED K COOK ESQ Amount: $717,843.00 KAYLENA ...

