Don't Miss
Home / News / Pandemic lawsuit dismissed

Pandemic lawsuit dismissed

Federal judge rules complaint is moot

By: Bennett Loudon December 4, 2020 0

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Buffalo law firm against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia A. James objecting to restrictions imposed by the state because of the COVD-19 pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra on Thursday ruled that the complaint is “moot” because the plaintiff HoganWillig law firm has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo