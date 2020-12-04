Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits

Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits

By: The Associated Press ALANNA DURKIN RICHER December 4, 2020 0

For a man obsessed with winning, President Donald Trump is losing a lot. He's managed to lose not just once to Democrat Joe Biden at the ballot box but over and over again in courts across the country in a futile attempt to stay in power. The Republican president and his allies continue to mount new ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo