Home / News / 2021 Best Law Firms

2021 Best Law Firms

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020 0

U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers released its annual list of Best Law Firms and the following local firms have made the list: Harter Secrest & Emery LLP Harris Beach PLLC The Glennon Law Firm PC Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC Underberg & Kessler LLP Phillips Lytle LLP

