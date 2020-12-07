Biden picks Xavier Becerra to lead HHS, coronavirus response

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JONATHAN LEMIRE December 7, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response. Separately, Biden picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...

