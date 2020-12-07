Don't Miss
Former inmate gets $175,000

State also must pay plaintiff’s attorneys fees

By: Bennett Loudon December 7, 2020 0

A former New York state prison inmate has been awarded $175,000 by a federal judge because he was kept incarcerated for longer than his legal sentence. Plaintiff Shawn Michael Vincent sued several New York state prison officials for adding on five years of post-release supervision after he was freed from prison. In July 2001, Vincent pleaded guilty ...

