Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 16, 2020

December 7, 2020

Judgments Recorded October 16, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT ALVAREZ, ALEX J 85 A LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 BARONE, JOSEPH D 215 FRISBEE HILL ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 BENNETT, YASMINE M 110 LAKE AVENUE APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $205.00 BRUMFIELD, JAMEEL A JR 229 CANTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: HENRIETTA ...

