Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 24, 2020 159 NOT PROVIDED 15 PENN LLC Property Address: 15 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $264,000.00 HULSEBUS, ALVIN E & HULSEBUS, ELISABETH B Property Address: 5 CHABLIS DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $55,000.00 TL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC & TL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: ...

