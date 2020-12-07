Don't Miss
Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students

By: The Associated Press December 7, 2020 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth. The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon's capital city. The ...

