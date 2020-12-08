Broom clean v professionally clean

Don't Miss
Buyer’s expectations were unreasonable

By: Bennett Loudon December 8, 2020 0

A Penfield town justice had to sort out the definition of “broom clean” for a couple that bought a house there in August. Phillip and Janet Witter sold their home to Daniel and Erin Nitschke. As part of the deal, the Witters were allowed to continue living in the home for 18 days after the closing ...

