Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: How to divide marital shares when financing buy-out of marital home

Commentary: How to divide marital shares when financing buy-out of marital home

By: Special to The Daily Record Richard A. Dollinger December 8, 2020 0

4% v. 8%. It’s an old battle among matrimonial attorneys but a perennially renewed fight nonetheless every time a martial residence is part of a divorce. When a spouse refinances a marital residence and cashes out the soon-to-be relocated spouse, how does the departing spouse contribute to the refinance? Is the net equity divided equally, and then the ...

