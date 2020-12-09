Don't Miss
High court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden’s Pennsylvania win

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and MARC LEVY December 9, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden's victory over President Donald Trump and the state's 20 electors ...

