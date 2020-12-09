Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 19, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 19, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT 416 MANITOU RD VENTURES LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR BAUMAN, STEVEN Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BAUMAN, STEVEN Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NEW BEGINNINGS CHILDCARE CENTER LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BUNCE, JAMES et al Favor: JONES, REBAKEH JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT DIXON, RENADA Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC OCONNELL, KATELYNN Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP OPETT, ROSE Favor: FAMILY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo