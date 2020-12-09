Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 30, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Nov. 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 9, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded November 30, 2020 152 NOT PROVIDED CAKIR, REFIYE Property Address: 139 MAPLE AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 CIESLINSKI, JAMES F & CIESLINSKI, JAMES F Property Address: 983 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $206,203.00 DEMARCO, PATRIC J Property Address: Lender: DEMARCO, PATRIC D Amount: $170,000.00 MALDONADO, MICHELLE Property Address: 292 RUSSELL AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo