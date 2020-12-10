Judge refuses to reinstate rule for dispensing abortion pill

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MICHAEL KUNZELMAN December 10, 2020 0

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has denied the Trump administration's request to reinstate a rule that would require women to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that public health risks for patients only have grown worse. U.S. District Judge Theodore ...

