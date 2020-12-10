Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN December 10, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Muslim men who were placed on the government's no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek to hold federal agents financially liable. The justices continued a string of decisions friendly to religious interests in holding that the men could sue the agents ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo