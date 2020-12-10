Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit against Amazon continues

Lawsuit against Amazon continues

Faulty thermostat bought online caused fire

By: Bennett Loudon December 10, 2020 0

A state Supreme Court justice in Syracuse has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Amazon over a defective thermostat that caused a fire. Lawyers for Amazon argued that their client was not the actual seller who should be held liable for the defective product, but simply the conduit by which it was sold and delivered. But ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo