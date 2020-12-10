Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 1, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office.   Deeds Recorded December 1, 2020 87 NOT PROVIDED PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK to PEMM LLC Property Address: Liber: 12430 Page: 0117 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $55,000.00 14450 CORKISH, ADAM M et ano to OLD REPUBLIC DIVERSIFIED SERVICES INC Property Address: 126 BROXBOURNE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12430 Page: 0361 Tax Account: 153.56-2-51.1 Full Sale Price: ...

