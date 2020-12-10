Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 21, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 21, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MAD HATTER JEWELRY & GIFTS 85 EDINBURGH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED WILLIAMS, ANDRE 83 LONGVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - ROBY, KAMEISHA 111 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - VETTER, JENNIFER A 49 KINGS LACEY WAY, FAIRPORT NY ...

