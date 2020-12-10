Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded OCt. 20, 2020

Judgments Recorded October 20, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BALKUM, JASON S 580 DENISE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: BROWN, MARCHE et ano Amount: $1,621.04 BERMUDEZ, ERICK J 137 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: BRYANT, TONQUESE D et ano Amount: $2,669.97 DORSEY, JENNA G et ano 64 ERNESTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ALLY FINANCIAL INC. Attorney: PHILLIPS, ELLIOT Amount: $5,107.79 JONES, TABITHA A. 221 ALDINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA ...

