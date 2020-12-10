Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 1, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 1, 2020 127 NOT PROVIDED HYNES, ERIC O Property Address: 388 LOUD ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $300,000.00 LAWLER, DONALD & LAWLER, MERCEDES Property Address: 350 DEMING STREET, GREECE NY Lender: BETHPAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $10,000.00 MAMAGIO GROUP LLC Property Address: 49 RAILROAD AVENUE, PARMA NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $150,000.00 14420 AMATORE, TYLER ...

