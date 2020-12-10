Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 21, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 21, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OZK Appoints: DAN JOINT VENTURE III LP BNY MELLON NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: DOVENMUEHLE MORTGAGE INC BROWN, CARLA LYDON Appoints: BROWN, THOMAS W CHETAN, ANKIT A Appoints: SYDELNIK, SCOTT A COGNATA, RICHARD G Appoints: COGNATA, RICHARD F HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK Appoints: FRANKLIN CREDIT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION SCHREIBER, MATTHEW Appoints: LAMBOV, NICK

