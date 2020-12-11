Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press December 11, 2020 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges. Authorities say the extradition proceeding, originally scheduled for August, likely will be postponed again, this time until April ...

