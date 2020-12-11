Don't Miss
Home / News / Convictions tossed in 2 NYC shootings over jury-picking bias

Convictions tossed in 2 NYC shootings over jury-picking bias

By: The Associated Press December 11, 2020 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who have been imprisoned for nearly a quarter-century in separate shootings are getting new trials after a judge said Thursday the original proceedings were tainted by an ex-prosecutor's effort to keep minorities and women off the juries. Santiago Valdez, who was convicted of fatally shooting two men in a Queens ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo