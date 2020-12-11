Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Valentine

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Supervised release – Conditional discharge People v. Valentine KA 19-01027 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining he was a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that while the people ...

