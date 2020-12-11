Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Whiten

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Physical injury – Sufficiency of evidence People v. Whiten KA 18-01273 Appealed from Cayuga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act after his conviction of strangulation and rape. Ruling: The Appellate ...

