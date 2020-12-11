Don't Miss
Home / News / Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

By: The Associated Press December 11, 2020 0

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory has quickly become a conservative litmus test, as 106 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general signed onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. ...

