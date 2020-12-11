Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 22-23, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 22, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED JENKINS, MELISSA LYNN 58A POPLAR GARDEN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - SORRELL, DENICE RENEE 467 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - TORRES, ANGELA M 1170 EAST RIDGE ROAD -3, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - LAUDISI, JOANNE D 109 CRIMSON WOODS COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14626 ...

