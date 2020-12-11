Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 21, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 21, 2020 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BEACOATS, SHADEA 1264 N CLINTON AVENUE APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 CARABALLO, CARLOS A 1509 CLIFFORD AVENUE APARTMENT LOW, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JACQUE, DARRYL D 132 ELECTRIC AVENUE APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW ...

