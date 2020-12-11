Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 2, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 2, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 2, 2020 114 NOT PROVIDED ROCHESTER REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT SERVICES INC & ROCHESTER REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT SERVICES INC Property Address: 77 MASON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $91,401.53 14420 IVONIN, ROLAND & VERTEPA, NATALIYA Property Address: 61 LEANNA CRESCENT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $104,000.00 MERCIER, PAUL J Property Address: 2611  PARMA TOWNLINE ...

