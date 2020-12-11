Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 22, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 22, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA, NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC BASILE, MICHAEL Appoints: CASSARA, CAROL ANN BRITTON, JOSCELYN Appoints: BRITTON, MICHAEL CHETAN, ANKIT A Appoints: SYDELNIK, SCOTT A FAHRER, CHARLES J Appoints: FAHRER, BRIAN GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC HEADLANDS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC Appoints: WESTCOR LAND TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY HILL, ...

