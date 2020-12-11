Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / NYC Bar on the ethics of lawyers appearing in court during the pandemic

NYC Bar on the ethics of lawyers appearing in court during the pandemic

By: Nicole Black December 11, 2020 0

In October, I wrote about an opinion issued by the New York State Bar that addressed the ethical issues presented when a lawyer sought to withdraw as counsel due to health-related concerns regarding in-person court appearances during the pandemic. As I reported in my article, the New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Professional Ethics ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo