Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act: United States v. Houtar

Second Circuit – International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act: United States v. Houtar

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act Retention of children – Vagueness challenge United States v. Houtar 19-3627-cr Judges Jacobs, Leval, Bianco Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of international parental kidnapping and passport fraud, and his sentence of 36 to 42 months in prison. He argues that the International Parental Kidnapping Crime ...

