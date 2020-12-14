Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit filed against Wolcott police

Lawsuit filed against Wolcott police

Woman claims false arrest and assault

By: Bennett Loudon December 14, 2020 0

A Wayne County woman is suing the village of Wolcott, the Wolcott Police Department and an officer in the department claiming false arrest and assault. About 4 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019, after arriving home from work, Megan Jock “was subjected to a routine traffic stop” by a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the complaint filed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo