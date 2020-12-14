Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 3, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 3, 2020 64 NOT PROVIDED NOBILE, PETER J to BENZONI, KIMBERLY A et ano Property Address: 105 SCHNACKEL DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12431 Page: 0265 Tax Account: 077.35-1-22.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC to KATES, STEVEN M Property Address: 416 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12431 Page: 0519 Tax Account: 069.10-6-8.1 Full ...

