Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 23, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 23, 2020 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT APONTE, JESSICA 34 SOBIESKI STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SOUTH SHORE ADJUSTMENT CO. LLC. Attorney: GELLER, MORSE Amount: $3,844.01 MALTMAN, TODD 126 LAKE STREET, PENN YAN NY 14527 Favor: U.S. EQUITIES CORP. Attorney: STRUMPF, LINDA A Amount: $5,944.86 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SLUSARENCO, ROBERT A Favor: SLUSARENCO, LAURA G SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT ALEXANDER, HEZEKIAH M Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Amount: DUKES, SANDY Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: ELLISON, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo