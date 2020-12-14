Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 3, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 14, 2020 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 3, 2020 83 NOT PROVIDED LACROIX PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: Lender: CAPITAL ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $1,208,146.79 14420 KATES, STEVEN M Property Address: 416 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $159,090.00 14428 HAWTHORNE, JAMES D Property Address: 85 E BUFFALO STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: WESTSIDE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $155,000.00 KANE, ANTOINETTE & ...

