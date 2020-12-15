Don't Miss
Matrimonial Matters: Finally, gestational surrogacy law passed in NY

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft December 15, 2020 0

After years of waiting for New York to catch up with society and medicine, beginning Feb. 15, 2021, New York law will allow compensated gestational surrogacy contracts. The statute also overturns the 27-year-old law holding compensated surrogacy contracts as void and unenforceable. The stated purpose of this law “is to legally establish a child’s relationship ...

