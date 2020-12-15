Don't Miss
Home / News / Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge

Obama-era program for immigrants faces new court challenge

By: The Associated Press NOMAAN MERCHANT December 15, 2020 0

HOUSTON — A federal court next week is expected to consider whether to invalidate a program that shields from deportation immigrants brought to the United States as children, potentially creating complications for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. The challenge scheduled to be heard Dec. 22 in Houston concerns President Barack Obama's original memorandum creating ...

