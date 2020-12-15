Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO December 15, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump's staunchest allies, is departing amid lingering tension over the president's baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden's son. Barr went Monday to the White House, where Trump said the attorney general submitted his letter of resignation. "As per letter, Bill ...

