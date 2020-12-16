Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Desius

Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Desius

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Unconscious victim – Serious physical injury – Concrete sidewalk – Dangerous instrument People v. Desius KA 18-02097 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of two counts of assault arising from an altercation during which he punched the victim in the face three ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo